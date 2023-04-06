Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $697.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $697.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $157.90 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $160.10. The company has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

