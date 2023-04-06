Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.49

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$92.49 and last traded at C$92.71, with a volume of 607796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$96.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.57.

Nutrien Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.25.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.56 by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.22 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.5500603 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

