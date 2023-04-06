Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0602 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $344.44 million and $25.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.69 or 0.06680445 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00064589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00021788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

