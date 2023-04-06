OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Shares Up 0.6%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. 22,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 66,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCANF. CIBC raised shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

OceanaGold Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

OceanaGold Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.49%.

OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

