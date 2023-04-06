OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Shares Up 0.6%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. 22,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 66,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCANF. CIBC raised shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
OceanaGold Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.
OceanaGold Announces Dividend
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OceanaGold (OCANF)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.