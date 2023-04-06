OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Hits $0.0021

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $367,182.40 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 64.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

