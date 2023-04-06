ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.98. 255,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,834. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

