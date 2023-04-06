Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $279.79 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Ontology has a total market cap of $279.79 million and approximately $639.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.96 or 0.06688734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

