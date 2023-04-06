Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $258.81 million and $740.96 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.61 or 0.06674938 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00064283 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

