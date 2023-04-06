Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Cut by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after buying an additional 402,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.92. 3,436,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,181,574. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.