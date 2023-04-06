Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $61.36 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $61.36 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08906778 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,908,646.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

