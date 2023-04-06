Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 151.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136,240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after buying an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $484,528,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 910,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,027. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

