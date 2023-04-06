Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $22.74 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.21. 11,981,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,180,996. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

