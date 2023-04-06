Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $33.96 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.4 %

COST stock traded down $12.03 on Thursday, hitting $485.10. 2,142,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,146. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.