Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.0 %

Accenture stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.26. The company had a trading volume of 642,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.07. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $344.81. The stock has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.