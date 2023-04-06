Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,652,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 252,710 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $70,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,607,117. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

