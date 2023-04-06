Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $626.76. 442,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,323. The company has a market cap of $261.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $612.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

