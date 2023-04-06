Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 17,932 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after acquiring an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after acquiring an additional 421,530 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 306.0% in the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

