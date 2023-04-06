Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Purchases C$93,100.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) Director Patrick Downey purchased 70,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,100.00.
Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 6th, Patrick Downey bought 40,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00.
CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
