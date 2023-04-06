Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Purchases C$93,100.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) Director Patrick Downey purchased 70,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,100.00.

Patrick Downey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, Patrick Downey bought 40,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on ORE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.15 to C$2.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.