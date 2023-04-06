OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.49. 25,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,099.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,099.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

