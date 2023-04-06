Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.60.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.02 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 27,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $35,582.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,149,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

