Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 1.5% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 563,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 533,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

