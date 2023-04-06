PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) versus Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Head-To-Head Survey

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart for Life $17.77 million 0.31 -$29.98 million ($1.19) -0.12

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Smart for Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PacificHealth Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart for Life.

Profitability

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Smart for Life -168.73% -666.80% -105.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PacificHealth Laboratories and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smart for Life has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,573.76%.

Summary

PacificHealth Laboratories beats Smart for Life on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

