Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Trading Down 3%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.80. Approximately 26,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.07.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.75.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

