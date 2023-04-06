PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $530.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.59 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

