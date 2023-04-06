PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 862,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after buying an additional 460,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

