Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 4,251,563 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,251,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total value of $467,671.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,440,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,480.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 4,810,623 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $769,699.68.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,982,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

VBI Vaccines shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 12th.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 10,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 115.47%. Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

