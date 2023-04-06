Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $204.64

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.64 ($2.54) and traded as high as GBX 211.55 ($2.63). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.61), with a volume of 14,773 shares changing hands.

Personal Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -913.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.92.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Personal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3%. Personal Group’s payout ratio is currently -4,782.61%.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.