Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Petershill Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

PHLL opened at GBX 161.40 ($2.00) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.25. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293 ($3.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petershill Partners

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 300,000 shares of Petershill Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($558,867.36). Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Petershill Partners

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petershill Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.60) price objective for the company.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

