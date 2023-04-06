Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) is FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 2.7% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 40,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %
PECO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
