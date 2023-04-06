Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,305.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 221,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82,131 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

