Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MHI opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 783.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 173,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 333,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.