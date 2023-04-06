Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $4.80 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

NYSE ABBV opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

