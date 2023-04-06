Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Plug Power Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 459,664 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,041 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Plug Power by 628.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

