PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Up 11.9%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) was up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 7,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 9,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

PointsBet Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

About PointsBet

(Get Rating)

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.