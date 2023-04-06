Pollux Coin (POX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $458,432.75

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $33.21 million and approximately $458,432.75 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.70077366 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $480,583.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

