PotCoin (POT) Trading 46.6% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $258,804.67 and $639.76 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00324427 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,226,281 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.