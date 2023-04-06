PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. PPG Industries also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.52-$1.58 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PPG opened at $138.95 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

