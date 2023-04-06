Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.86 and last traded at $50.86. Approximately 34,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 74,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. CIBC raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

