Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,771.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $23,824.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42.

On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26.

Sprout Social stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,530. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

