Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

