Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 390.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,595.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,816 shares of company stock worth $7,735,650. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.