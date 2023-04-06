PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.11.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PVH Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 15,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH opened at $86.22 on Thursday. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

