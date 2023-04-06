PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Down 3.5%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.21 and last traded at $83.23. 54,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,048,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

PVH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

