Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issued By DA Davidson

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCOM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $829.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,135,068.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $179,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 547,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

