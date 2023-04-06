Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issued By DA Davidson

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $114.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.39.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 21.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1,206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 192,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

