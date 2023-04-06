Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Phunware, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phunware in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Phunware from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 10.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

