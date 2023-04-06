Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPG. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

PPG stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $140.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

