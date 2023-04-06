Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Cut by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

TSE ABX opened at C$26.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.83. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 221.21%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

