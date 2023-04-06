Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 25.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EQBK opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,589.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,589.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $27,186.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $149,660 and sold 5,966 shares valued at $179,872. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

