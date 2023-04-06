Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $9.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

